The window for the Cincinnati Bengals to contend for a Super Bowl is still open. However, the team can't afford to squander another year of Joe Burrow’s prime. With a loaded AFC, marginal upgrades won’t cut it. Championship-caliber rosters aren’t just built in March and April. They are shaped with savvy mid-offseason moves that target need, value, and playoff upside. If the Bengals want to return to the AFC elite, they need to get aggressive and fill critical gaps with proven talent.

A Mixed Bag of an Offseason

The Bengals earned applause early this offseason by locking up Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins long-term. Ensuring Burrow’s top targets stay in stripes was the right move and a reassuring signal to fans. Beyond that, though, Cincinnati's offseason feels like it fell short of true transformation.

Despite a few interesting draft additions, significant questions linger. The interior offensive line remains a weak point. Nothing the Bengals did in the draft or free agency suggests a major step forward. First-rounder Shemar Stewart and mid-round picks Demetrius Knight Jr and Barrett Carter are promising athletes on defense. That said, the burden of immediate impact on the front seven feels misplaced. Rookies can be difference-makers, but counting on them to anchor a defense is a gamble.

Compounding the uncertainty is the departure of longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The man who helped craft playoff-worthy game plans over multiple years is gone. His replacement inherits a defense with more question marks than answers. There are new starters in critical positions and unproven depth behind them. The front office also seems to be betting on internal development more than established upgrades. That’s a risky equation for a team with championship ambitions.

If Cincinnati wants to re-establish itself as a serious Super Bowl contender, a couple of bold, targeted trades could do the trick.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Cincinnati Bengals 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Quay Walker

Linebackers rarely break the bank in the trade market. That’s precisely why Quay Walker makes so much sense for Cincinnati. The Packers are unlikely to extend him beyond his rookie contract. That makes him a prime candidate for a change of scenery.

Walker is far from a finished product, of course. His tackling can be inconsistent, and he’s yet to find the right balance between aggression and discipline. However, the physical tools are there—length, speed, and fluidity in coverage. Pairing him with Logan Wilson could instantly raise the athletic ceiling of the Bengals' linebacker unit. They struggled last season to match up against modern, pass-heavy offenses.

In a loaded AFC, having a rangy second-level defender like Walker matters. He’s shown flashes of sideline-to-sideline range. In addition, his skillset complements Wilson’s instincts and leadership. Note that linebacker isn’t traditionally a premium trade position. As such, Cincinnati could land Walker without giving up major draft capital. It’s a low-risk, high-upside move. That's exactly the kind of deal that can quietly elevate a playoff team’s defense from decent to disruptive.

Target 2: Brian Burns

This is the blockbuster. The one that turns heads. The one that turns Cincinnati into a true contender.

Brian Burns is, quite simply, one of the most explosive pass rushers in the NFL. After being acquired by the Giants last year, Burns delivered a solid 2024 season: 8.5 sacks, a 79.2 PFF grade (19th among edge defenders), and consistent backfield pressure that helped elevate the Giants' front.

That said, New York’s selection of Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick changes everything. Carter is a blue-chip pass rusher who will start immediately. The Giants also plan to keep Kayvon Thibodeaux on the fifth-year option. That makes Burns the third wheel in a two-man pass rush rotation. And that’s too much money and too much talent to be used sparingly.

For the Bengals, of course, this is the moment to pounce.

Recall that Trey Hendrickson is mired in a contractual crossroads. His long-term future in Cincinnati is unclear. Even if he stays in 2025, the Bengals can’t afford to have their entire pass rush hinge on one veteran. Adding Burns gives them an insurance policy for Hendrickson’s possible departure. More importantly, it gives them a lethal duo now.

Burns doesn’t just win with speed—he bends around the edge with elite quickness. He also uses his hands well and has the motor to dominate late in games. In a conference where you need to get past Mahomes, Allen, and Lamar Jackson, edge pressure isn’t optional—it’s vital. Burns is the type of talent who changes offensive game plans and forces coordinators to slide protection his way. That kind of impact radiates across a defense.

Of course, the cost won’t be cheap. However, if Cincinnati believes it’s in a win-now window, this is the kind of splash trade that pays off in January.

Moves Must Be Made

The Bengals are close—but in the NFL, “close” can be the difference between a playoff cameo and a parade. The team has its quarterback, its core receivers, and plenty of hope. But it also has glaring holes that no amount of internal optimism can paper over.

Adding Quay Walker and Brian Burns would directly address two of those holes with proven, ascending players. These are the moves a front office makes when it's serious about contending. The Bengals have been knocking on the door for years—it’s time to break it down.