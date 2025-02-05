There is a chance that wide receiver Tee Higgins is not back with the Cincinnati Bengals next season as he is a free agent. Higgins has spent his entire career with the Bengals, and he has been one of the best WRs in the NFL. Bengals fans are hoping that he returns to Cincinnati next season, and it sounds like that will probably be the case. Still, nothing is guaranteed until pen meets paper.

NFL insider James Palmer discussed free agency on a recent episode of NFL Insider Notebook. He talked about the current situation with Tee Higgins, and there seems to be a lot of positive buzz regarding a return to Cincinnati.

“Right now the buzz is there’s a greater chance of him returning to Cincinnati than going elsewhere, that really is the talk here in New Orleans,” James Palmer said on the show. “That there’s a greater chance of him coming back to Cincinnati than him hitting the open market.”

A big reason why the Bengals would bring Higgins back is because that is what quarterback Joe Burrow wants. Burrow is one of the best QBs in the league, and if he wants to bring Higgins back, then the organization might listen to him.

“You know Joe Burrow is pushing his weight around and I think Joe Burrow really wants to see what type of weight he has,” Palmer continued. “He’s one of the quarterbacks in this league, and it doesn’t happen with all of them, to where the decision makers meet with him. It’s not like he makes any calls for the organization, but he is one of the quarterbacks in this league that the decision makers meet with him and ask for his input. So there is a buzz here that he’s returning. The one knock on Tee Higgins you would have to say is the health, the health is a legitimate concern.”

Higgins has dealt with a lot of injury trouble throughout his career, and that is a concern for the Bengals. He has only been able to play in 12 games each of the past two seasons, but when he has played, he has been exceptional.

This past season, Higgins finished with 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in those 12 games that he was able to play. He has been with the Bengals since 2020, and he has had at least 650 receiving yards in every season. Higgins had over 1,000 receiving yards in two out of his five seasons in the league.

Tee Higgins is one of the best WRs in the NFL, and his storyline will be an important one to follow this season as his future is currently cloudy.