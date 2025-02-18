The Cleveland Browns are walking towards a roster blowup this offseason. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is heading into his most scrutinized and pulsating NFL Draft yet.

Perennial Pro Bowl edge rusher Myles Garrett wants out. Quarterback DeShaun Watson has his own name attached to trade chatter. Stefanski himself is on the hot seat. He'll surely need to help nail this '25 draft class.

But it's Andrew Berry who faces the heaviest scrutiny. The general manager Berry has his own intense decisions to make ahead of April 25. We've decided to place ourselves into his shoes, by turning to the PFF mock draft simulator. We're using the simulator to see if Watson gets replaced at the No. 2 pick, or if Cleveland grabs Garrett's potential replacement.

So who lands second overall? And which side of the football does Cleveland address the heaviest? Here's who heads to the Browns per the simulator.

Round 1, Pick 2 for Browns — Quarterback Cam Ward, Miami

And it begins — Ward over Watson as Berry takes the Heisman Trophy finalist. Ward also goes after Abdul Carter, who starts the draft as the top selection to the Tennessee Titans.

The Hurricanes star brings a strong arm and flair for dynamic plays in tow to Cleveland. He shows a knack for extending plays and still delivering the deep first down or touchdown. A young Watson became known for similar theatrics while with the Houston Texans.

Many scouts will knock Ward for playing too much hero ball. Ward still created turnovers after he ran around and away from pass rushes. He also struggled against disguised coverages.

Ward is still a defense attacker with his arm and legs. But the “Dawg Pound” has a chance to fall in love with his calmness when the game is on the line.

Round 2, Pick 33 — Tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan

Berry and Stefanski find Ward an immediate weapon through this draft class. A big target at that with Loveland.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is one of the few wideouts, including natural wide receivers, who can execute the entire route tree. And that's at all three levels of the field. He's an instant mismatch against linebackers. Then he's too big for cornerbacks and safeties to cover.

Loveland will need to establish the chemistry right away with Ward, though. He's never played with a QB who extends plays on a weekly basis like Ward. Loveland also noticeably didn't come back to the football once thrown. He looked more comfortable being squared with the ball rather chasing it down.

But Loveland is one of the league's top TEs available. He's even gotten compared to Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta.

Round 3, Pick 67 — Tackle Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Berry is all in on Ward as the future, as he grabs Ward's future protector in the third round. Cleveland additionally adds a versatile trench option through Jackson.

The national champion manned guard for the Buckeyes. But he projects to swing over to tackle. Jackson is skilled at sinking his hips low enough to counter oncoming rushers, then keeping them in front of his face. Stefanski will love Jackson's awareness in picking up loop plays from defensive linemen.

Jackson must improve his feet as it often looked choppy and slow. But he bolsters a big need for the Browns.

Round 3, Pick 94 — Defensive tackle Deone Walker, Kentucky

Berry closes day two by pivoting to defense and grabbing one of the biggest prospects available.

Walker brings astonishing 6-foot-6, 345-pound size over to the Browns defense. He looks like a right tackle.

He stunningly moves swiftly for a prospect of his stature. Walker beats opponents off the swim move and doesn't leave his feet when engaged with a blocker. Kentucky even allowed him to line up in a two-point stance as a rush linebacker — proving how athletic he really is.

Walker, however, struggled to keep his motor humming for all four quarters. As fast as he is, Walker ran out of gas and needed breaks on occasion. He'll also need to be more consistent with his pass rushing. He's a decent pick for Cleveland — but not exciting enough to replace Garrett.

Overall, offense was Cleveland's biggest area of concern pre-draft. And Berry and the Browns attacked it through their first three picks. Walker at No. 94 becomes a make-or-break defensive move. Ward and Loveland, though, help lift Cleveland to a “B+” grade.