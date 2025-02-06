While NFL teams scramble to get a piece of the Myles Garrett trade sweepstakes, including the 49ers, the Cleveland Browns have another player they must trade. And here are the three best trade destinations for Deshaun Watson in the 2025 NFL offseason.

And there is one layup the Browns could try. The best trade destination for Deshaun Watson is the New York Giants. Other options include the Vikings and Panthers.

Browns could deal Watson to the Giants

If the Giants pick cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Watson makes a lot of sense to be their new quarterback. This is also true if the Giants take Abdul Carter.

But if the Giants pick a quarterback, Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, then it doesn’t make sense to get Watson.

Watson could provide the Giants with a stopgap measure for a few seasons. He could possibly keep them on the fringe of contention for playoff berths if everything else falls into place. And there’s always the chance the Watson could rediscover his form from his days with the Houston Texans, and then the Giants would be in great shape.

The Giants are middle of the road in terms of cap space. So they couldn’t throw a lot of money into helping pay Watson’s contract. That will be the determining factor on making this deal.

It’s not going to be easy for the Browns to unload — umm, trade — Watson. He has $46 million fully guaranteed in 2025 and another $46 million fully guaranteed in 2026. Mike Florio said the Browns want free of that mess, according to nbcsports.com.

“The Browns would surely love to trade him,” Florio wrote. “And they’d probably pay some of the contract to make it happen. Heck, they might even consider a Brock Osweiler-type deal, where they give up draft picks in order to get a team to take on the cash and cap obligation. The Browns did just that with Brock Osweiler, assuming his $17 million guaranteed salary in 2018 and getting a second-round pick from the Texans. (They cut him before the start of the season.)”

Wow. However, as Florio pointed out, that was $17 million and this is $92 million.

Another problem Watson faces is the blame he is getting for Myles Garrett wanting to get out of town. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith hit it hard, according to First Take via heavy.com.

“This is a team that has not gotten it done and the person I blame the most, unfortunately, respectfully, is Deshaun Watson,” Smith said. “Had Deshaun Watson gotten to Cleveland and balled the way he showcased how he could ball when he was a Houston Texan, Myles Garrett would not be asking for this trade.

“(Garrett is) asking for this trade because he knows Cleveland struggles to find a quarterback. They’ve left it all on the shoulders of their defense. There doesn’t seem to be any relief or any help in sight, and he wants to be in a winning situation. This ain’t about anything more so than the fact that you’ve gotten suspect production from the quarterback position.”

Would the Vikings trade for QB Deshaun Watson?

Minnesota grew dissatisfied with Sam Darnold after he came apart at the seams in the final two games of the season. That includes the playoff loss to the Rams.

Of course, the details are the biggest part of the issue. First, the Vikings plan on moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback in 2025. If they change their mind and re-sign Darnold, they likely face the same late-season collapse.

But Watson would give the Vikings a veteran backup if McCarthy gets hurt again, or if he can’t handle the starting role.

The Browns gave up three first-round picks to get Watson, along with other picks, and he hasn’t come close to living up to that type of draft capital loss. Watson has played 19 games in Cleveland with a record of 9-10. That’s terrible viewed in the light of what the team gave up to get him.

Panthers might get into Deshaun Watson conversation

Sure, Bryce Young looked better down the stretch last year. But his overall body of work is a record of 6-22. He also has a whopping 19 interceptions over his short career.

It’s understandable if the Panthers want to give him a longer look in 2025. He threw seven touchdown passes over the last three games of 2024. Also, the Panthers won two of those games, both in overtime.

But if Young tanks, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have Watson in the background. Plus, Watson might light a fire under Young.