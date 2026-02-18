Joel Bitonio, a veteran who has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns, is set to become a free agent next month. Before signing with Cleveland or any other team, he must decide whether he will play in 2026.

He now has extra time to decide whether he wants to return for another season with the Browns.

The original deadline for his contract to be voided was Monday. Per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Cleveland and Bitonio have pushed his contract void date to the end of the league year in March, giving him extra time to decide his future and easing a big financial decision for the team.

The Browns and Joel Bitonio agreed to push the void date back on his contract until the end of the league year in March, according to a source. It gives Bitonio about three more weeks to decide on his future. The previous deadline was yesterday. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) February 17, 2026

Article Continues Below

This is the third offseason in a row that Bitonio has thought about retiring, but he stayed long enough to complete a three-year, $48 million extension. The move paid off for the Browns, who drafted him in the second round in 2014. The 34-year-old from Nevada is now a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

Bitonio’s streak of seven straight Pro Bowls ended in 2025, but he remained an important part of an injury-hit line. He was the only Cleveland starter on the front five to play all 17 games, marking the ninth full season of his career. He played 99.72% of offensive snaps, and Pro Football Focus ranked him 21st among 79 qualifying guards, making him a rare bright spot on a struggling offense.

If Bitonio retires, the Browns would take a $23.5 million dead money hit against the salary cap. They plan to spread this cap hit over several years. In the past, the team added void years in contract restructures to push cap hits into future seasons.

That being said, Bitonio’s choice to return or retire will be the biggest decision facing Cleveland.