Cleveland Browns starting safety Ronnie Hickman was jumped by several men at a Lower East Side hotel in Manhattan on Monday. He sustained injuries and was sent to Bellevue Hospital. He was listed in stable condition until being released in the afternoon, per the New York Post.

Hillman was approached by four men in the lobby of SIXTY LES, a swanky hotel in the prestigious Lower East Side. The incident occurred just after 4:30 am Monday. Police are still investigating, and it is unclear whether the men in question were aware of Hillman's career with the Browns.

The suspects allegedly hit Cleveland's rising star before taking off.

Hickman joined the Browns in 2023 after going undrafted out of Ohio State. He has played all three pro seasons in Cleveland, garnering more and more attention. In 2025, he truly shone.

Hickman racked up 103 tackles as a safety, with 52 being solo. He also had two interceptions and seven passes defensed for the Browns. When targeted during his three seasons, opposing quarterbacks have completed less than 50 percent of their throws.

His ascendence led to him earning the starting free safety spot in Cleveland.

The Browns made their mark on the defensive side of the ball yet again in 2025. They finished among the league leaders in several defensive categories, finishing third in passing yards allowed and fourth in total yards allowed.

But the offense's inability to stay on the field led to its defense playing too many minutes. That culminated in allowing more than 22 points per game, a mark that ranks outside the top 10.

Hickman is a restricted free agent after signing his initial three-year, $2.715 million contract.