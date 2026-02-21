In January, Baker Mayfield posted a fiery response to a social media post claiming that he was a failure with the Cleveland Browns under Kevin Stefanski. In the post, the veteran quarterback criticized Stefanski for essentially shipping him away. Mayfield opened up about his relationship with the now-Atlanta Falcons head coach in a recent interview.

Mayfield, who is 30 years old, claims that his relationship with Stefanski certainly isn't great, but he also admits they don't have “beef,” in a video shared by Sports Illustrated. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says that because he is a competitor, he will want to beat Stefanski and the Falcons in the NFC South.

“There's stuff there, but it's not like it's beef,” said Mayfield about his relationship with Stefanski. “We've worked together. Anytime you know somebody, you wanna beat them. Whether it's a good or bad relationship.

“No, not really,” said Mayfield when asked if he'll view games against Stefanski and the Falcons as a revenge game. “Not a revenge game in the sense of Atlanta. But [the Buccaneers] lost the division for the first time in four or five years. So, any divisional game will be a revenge game.”

Article Continues Below

“There’s stuff there, but it’s not like it’s beef.” Baker Mayfield discussed his relationship with Kevin Stefanski 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml5TnVbM7z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 21, 2026

Kevin Stefanski responded to Mayfield's post shortly after it was shared on social media. The 43-year-old head coach didn't say anything negative about his former quarterback. And he, too, wouldn't go into detail about their relationship. Either way, it seems like there is a mutual respect between them, but they likely won't go grab some beers together during the offseason either.

Baker Mayfield just finished his eighth season in the NFL. He had a decent campaign, but it wasn't good enough for the Buccaneers to reach the playoffs. The two-time Pro Bowler ended the season with 3,693 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 63.2% of his pass attempts.

Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski found a new opportunity with the Falcons. His six-year tenure with the Browns came to an end after he won just eight games in the past two seasons. He finished his time in Cleveland with two playoff appearances and winning the Coach of the Year Award twice.