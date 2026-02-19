Wyatt Teller’s seven-year stint with the Cleveland Browns comes to an end as he is set to be released in free agency. Teller penned an emotional goodbye to the fans on Wednesday.

Teller gave his all in his tenure with the Browns. Over the years, he proved to be a reliable interior offensive lineman, relying on his physique and experience.

His journey was not paved with immediate accolades. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, he had limited opportunities before the Browns saw his potential and scooped him up in 2019.

The 31-year-old guard looked back on his time with Cleveland, while also expressing his gratitude.

“When Buffalo traded me to Cleveland seven years ago, I never could have imagined how much this city would mean to me. Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever,” wrote Teller on Instagram.

He also mentioned the life-changing moments during his run with the Browns, which saw him earn two nods to the All-Pro Team and three selections to the Pro Bowl.

“To the most loyal fans in the NFL, I hope y’all know that you have made a mark on my family’s life forever. I proposed to Carly on the 50-yard line at the stadium, bought our first home here, and proudly welcomed both of our babies to the world in Cleveland,” added Teller.

“I’ve made friendships and connections on and off the field that will last far beyond the game of football.”

Even if he takes his talents elsewhere, Teller will always be beloved in Cleveland for his commitment and grit, although the team only made the playoffs twice during his tenure.

Teller said he is looking forward to what the future holds, and he will surely be a welcome addition to any team that signs him.