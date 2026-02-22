Following a historic 2025 campaign that saw him claim his second Defensive Player of the Year award, Myles Garrett is entering the 2026 offseason with his sights set on the pinnacle of NFL history. Despite the Cleveland Browns finishing 5-12, Garrett was a singular force, shattering the single-season sack record with 23 takedowns and tallying 33 tackles for loss. While Garrett recently told Bleacher Report that his primary objective for the upcoming season is to secure a Super Bowl title and the game’s MVP trophy, the star edge rusher is also eyeing several monumental statistical milestones that would cement his status as the greatest ever to play the position.

In an exclusive interview with Casino Guru News, Garrett made it clear that he is not done breaking records. He revealed a goal to eventually surpass the all-time sack record of 200 held by Hall of Famer Bruce Smith. Currently sitting at 125.5 sacks, Garrett is tied with Dwight Freeney for 20th on the list and needs 75 more to claim the throne.

“I'm going to take that down, and prefer that I take it down here in the next five years,” Garrett stated, noting that this has been a target since his college days.

Additionally, the 30-year-old is chasing J.J. Watt’s single-season record of 39 tackles for loss. After finishing just six shy of that mark last year, Garrett expressed frustration that he wasn't able to secure it, but vowed to be “even more effective towards the end of the year” to take down the record in 2026.

However, a potential obstacle looms over Garrett’s chase for the all-time sack crown.

He has previously hinted at reluctance to play late into his 30s, which could shorten the window he needs to reach Smith’s legendary mark of 200. This desire for an earlier retirement adds immense pressure to his production over the next few seasons. Garrett's leadership will be vital, especially as he navigates the team's transition to a new quarterback.

He recently voiced his support for Shedeur Sanders to have the first shot at the starting role over Deshaun Watson, emphasizing that everyone must earn their place. For Garrett, the 2026 season is about closing a window to bring a championship to Cleveland.