As Jim Schwartz's tenure with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end, the team has been looking for a defensive coordinator under new head coach Todd Monken. With the Browns having conducted interviews with candidates for the opening, it seems as if the team has found its next defensive coordinator.

According to Tom Pelissero, Cleveland is set to hire Mike Rutenberg, as his last job was being the defensive pass game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. He has also trained under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich.

“The Browns are hiring Mike Rutenberg as their defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “A high-energy assistant, Rutenberg has trained under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich and most recently was the Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator.”

The team is now under Monken as the head coach, who was a former offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, with some thinking that he could have used a veteran as the new defensive coordinator.

While Schwartz seemed to be unlikely to return, Monken must have been impressed with Ruternberg, who, before the gig with the Falcons, was the linebackers coach for the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024, which was under Saleh and Ulbrich.

Mike Rutenberg is taking Browns position, once held by Jim Schwartz

While the Browns are in the midst of the 2026 offseason, the team is looking to turn around the direction of the franchise, led by Monken as the head coach. There was some confusion regarding Schwartz's status with Cleveland, as he had been the defensive coordinator for the team since 2023 and was considered to be the next head coach.

“Source: ‘No guarantee’ Jim Schwartz back as Browns defensive coordinator. Decision not to go with Schwartz could cause ripple effect with defensive side (players, coaches, etc). But he is under contract, and Todd Monken appears open to him staying. Situation fluid and much to sort out,” Jeremy Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The decision to go with Monken has led to Schwartz's resignation, leading to Rutenberg's hiring. The Browns are looking to improve after finishing with a 5-12 record.