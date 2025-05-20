Charles Woodson may have spent his college days at Michigan, but he is still an Ohioan after growing up in Fremont, OH. He is now getting involved with a team from his home-state as the Cleveland Browns announced that Woodson will be a limited partner to the ownership group of the Cleveland Browns.

“The Cleveland Browns and the Haslam Sports Group (HSG) are thrilled to welcome Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Super Bowl Champion and Ohio Native Charles Woodson as a limited partner to the ownership group for the Cleveland Browns,” the Browns said in a statement.

Charles Woodson had an incredibly impressive college football career at Michigan as he won the Heisman Trophy with the Wolverines, and then he went to the NFL and became a Super Bowl champion.

“Charles has left an incredible legacy on the field, forever engraving himself as one of the greatest collegiate and NFL players of all time, but the work he's continued to do off the field and his entrepreneurial spirit emphasized what a great fit he is for our organization,” Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said on Tuesday. “As he is an Ohio native, we're so thrilled to have Charles on board as a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns because he knows how much football means to this community. We know he will be instrumental in helping shape the future of the club through his insight and leadership and we are looking forward to having him as part of our ownership group.”

Coming from the state of Ohio, this is a dream come true for Woodson. He has already accomplished so much on and off the field throughout his career, and this is the next step in his journey.

“Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League,” Woodson said. “In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio. It is among my greatest honors to join the Haslam and Johnson families and the entire Haslam Sports Group to become a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns, one of the NFL's most storied franchises,” said Woodson. “Over the last year, I've enjoyed getting to know the leadership team at the Browns and I'm excited about the opportunity to be a part of the bright future for this team and to help be a resource for the entire organization as well as the NFL. I want to thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for providing me this amazing opportunity and Derrick Heggans for presenting this rare opportunity to me and facilitating the process.”

Charles Woodson has always been involved with the game of football, but this is a first for him as he continues to leave his footprint on the game.