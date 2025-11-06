The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets square off in what could easily be the ugliest game of the week. Both teams limp into Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season desperate for answers and offensive stability. The Browns (2-6) come out of their bye week with hopes that newly promoted offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can breathe life into a stagnant offense. Cleveland’s quarterback carousel, as many predicted, has been anything but inspiring. Fortunately for Cleveland fans, the defense remains elite. Myles Garrett continues to terrorize opposing quarterbacks at a historic rate.

Battle of struggling offenses

As for the Jets (1-7), they are equally desperate for a spark. Quarterback Justin Fields has shown flashes of brilliance but has been undone by turnovers and a mountain of sacks. A 47-42 loss to the Bengals before the bye exposed the Jets’ defensive inconsistency and offensive recklessness.

Both teams are fighting uphill battles. This matchup is shaping up to be a grind-it-out, low-scoring affair. Expect field goals, defensive highlights, and plenty of punting. It's the kind of old-school slugfest that only diehards could love.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Jets and the Browns in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Myles Garrett feasts

Let’s start with the obvious: Garrett is going to eat. The Jets’ offensive line has been decimated by injuries and the loss of Alijah Vera-Tucker. They have been one of the league’s weakest units. To wit, Fields has been sacked 22 times already this season. Garrett, meanwhile, has tallied 10 sacks through eight games.

Don't be shocked if Garrett notches at least two sacks and adds several pressures that alter the game’s rhythm. Fields’ tendency to hold onto the ball too long will play right into Garrett’s hands. The Browns’ defense thrives on suffocating opponents. With Garrett in full form, this will be another long, painful day for the Jets’ offense.

Quinshon Judkins breaks out

If Cleveland is going to win this game, it’ll be on the ground. That’s where Quinshon Judkins comes in. With the Jets trading away Quinnen Williams, Cleveland’s promising rookie back will have an opportunity to shine. Recall that the offensive line has been better in run blocking than pass protection. With that, Judkins’ combination of power and burst could be exactly what the Browns need to establish rhythm.

Judkins will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown. He will give Cleveland its most balanced offensive performance in weeks. Expect Rees to simplify the playbook, leaning on zone runs and screens to help Dillon Gabriel settle into a manageable game flow. If Judkins gets going early, the Browns may finally control time of possession.

Ugly, low-scoring slugfest

Don’t expect fireworks in this one. This game has the makings of an old-fashioned defensive trench war. The Browns average just 15.8 points per game, while the Jets have barely cracked 20. Neither team has found an identity on offense. Both tend to rely heavily on their defenses to stay competitive.

Neither team will score more than 20 points. Field position will matter more than anything, and the turnover battle will likely decide the outcome. With that, expect long stretches of stalled drives and more punts than touchdowns. This one’s tailor-made for defensive purists, not fantasy football managers.

Justin Fields benched for Tyrod Taylor

It’s been a turbulent season for Fields. Week 10 will mark his breaking point. Despite flashes of athleticism, his decision-making and ball security remain glaring issues. Fields’ habit of scrambling into pressure could make for a disastrous afternoon. He will get benched by halftime after another turnover-filled start. This will pave the way for Tyrod Taylor to take over.

The veteran journeyman offers steadiness and mobility that might at least limit mistakes. For the Jets, it will be about damage control. Fields’ benching would signal the franchise’s growing impatience as they continue to spiral. Cleveland’s defense will force the issue early, putting Fields in impossible situations that lead to his eventual exit.

Browns grind out an ugly win

This game will be downright painful to watch. However, the Browns’ defense should do enough to carry them to a much-needed win. Expect Garrett and company to dominate the line of scrimmage. They will force turnovers and set up short fields for an offense that won’t need to do much. The final score could look something like Browns 17, Jets 10. Both teams will lean heavily on their defenses and special teams to stay afloat.

For Cleveland, a win keeps faint playoff hopes alive. It also builds confidence in their new offensive structure. For New York, another loss, especially after the trade deadline, may finally push the organization to reassess its direction.