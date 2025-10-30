ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano has sparked discussion across the league by floating potential trade scenarios involving Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and two prominent NFC contenders, the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

Following a five-sack performance in a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, Garrett looked visibly frustrated, fueling speculation about whether the perennial All-Pro could again push for a trade. While Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension earlier this year, Graziano suggested that the contract’s structure might not make a deal impossible.

According to Graziano, a trade this season would cost the Browns roughly $41 million in dead money in 2026. Though that figure appears daunting, he noted that several teams have recently taken on even larger cap hits and remained competitive, including Denver with Russell Wilson and Tampa Bay with Tom Brady. Graziano added that Cleveland could consider moving Garrett if a team were willing to offer multiple first-round picks.

What would a hypothetical Myles Garrett trade look like?

Article Continues Below

Graziano imagined hypothetical trade offers from the Cowboys and Rams, both of whom possess the draft capital to make a serious bid. Dallas in particular could offer two first-round picks in 2026, a move that might reshape both franchises. Such a return would give Cleveland significant flexibility in a future draft while providing the Cowboys a dominant pass rusher to replace the production lost after Micah Parsons’ departure.

Garrett, who leads the NFL with 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss through eight games, remains one of the league’s most impactful defenders. Yet Cleveland’s 2-6 record and ongoing struggles have reignited conversations about the team’s long-term direction.

While ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that there is “no chance” Garrett is traded before the Nov. 4 deadline, Graziano’s analysis highlights how the financial and strategic landscape could make such a blockbuster conceivable. For teams like Dallas and Los Angeles, both seeking defensive playmakers to elevate playoff hopes, the idea of calling Cleveland about Garrett might be too tempting to ignore.