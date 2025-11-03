It's been a rough season so far for the Cleveland Browns, who currently sit at 2-6 after enjoying a bye week this weekend on the heels of last Sunday's blowout loss vs the New England Patriots. Cleveland wasn't necessarily expected to be a good team this year considering the lack of talent on their roster, but it's still been another uninspiring performance in front of a fanbase that is still yearning to see some winning football.

Up to this point in the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been calling the plays for the Browns' offense, but recently, he gave an update in that regard.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski announced he's turning playcalling over to OC Tommy Rees,” reported Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on X, formerly Twitter.

“He's more than capable. Bottom line, we have to get better collectively,” said Stefanski of the decision, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic on X.

Jackson also reported that Stefanski “cited need to create explosive plays and ‘fix those areas' of trouble, which have been plentiful.”

“Just feel like this is the right time,” said Stefanski.

A big decision for the Browns

Article Continues Below

The Cleveland Browns' offense has been lukewarm at best so far this season. How much of that has to do with the playcalling and how much has to do with the team's lack of talent on that side of the ball is certainly up for debate, and the answer to this point is probably some of both.

There has been considerable debate about the Browns' quarterback position this year. Joe Flacco began the season under center but was soon benched and then traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he has put up some Herculean numbers throughout his first few starts.

Since Flacco's departure, it's been rookie Dillon Gabriel starting at quarterback for the Browns, taking the job ahead of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, whom many fans have been clamoring to see due to his higher profile status in the national media.

In any case, the Browns will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.