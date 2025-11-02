Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was staying in Cleveland for treatment during the bye. Then he pulled a fast one on everyone, especially his dad. On Saturday, Sanders flew to Boulder and walked into Deion Sanders’ office at Folsom Field, catching the Colorado Buffaloes coach mid-workday with a playful shoulder grab and a grin. The quick reunion hit social media, and the room lit up. “You’re playing today. Go get your stuff,” Deion joked back.

Shedeur surprised Deion during the Browns bye week 🥹 (via @ShedeurSanders) pic.twitter.com/QGe7yw00IT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The visit mattered because, as recently as Thursday, Shedeur told fans he wouldn’t make it to Colorado’s Homecoming. He framed the week as rehab-first, “big ready” mode, via Ben Armendariz of Sports Illustrated. Showing up anyway, on family time, was a well-timed reminder that the Sanders brand runs on love.

It came on a tough night for Colorado. The Buffaloes were overrun by the Arizona Wildcats, who raced out early and never looked back. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita tossed four touchdowns, and Arizona controlled the game in every phase. Colorado found a spark with wideout Omarion Miller snagging two touchdown passes, but the Wildcats kept stacking points and yards. ESPN’s box score shows a lopsided ledger in total yardage and first downs, the kind of team line that tells you everything about flow and field position.

After a month of speculation about Shedeur Sanders’ back tightness, Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart, and when (or if) he’ll get his NFL shot, the rookie used the lull to deliver something simple. He showed up, hugged his dad, and soaked in Homecoming, even if only for a beat. Outlets chronicled the drop-in, framing it as a needed lift for a Colorado program trying to stabilize in Year 3 under Deion Sanders.

And it landed with Browns fans, too. If the bye was about getting right for November, this was a morale win. The rookie still has to win a job in Cleveland. As Deion Sanders likes to say, they’re built on relationships. Saturday showed it.