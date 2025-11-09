Adam Schefter says it’s trending the right way as Garrett Wilson, listed as questionable with a knee issue after two missed games, is expected to suit up Sunday when the New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns. Multiple outlets echoed the optimism throughout the week, with team and fantasy updates pointing to a green light.

It’s hard to overstate what Wilson means to this offense. Before the injury, he led New York with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season, the WR1 safety valve for whichever quarterback Aaron Glenn rolls out.

The Jets haven’t announced a starter, but the staff praised Justin Fields’ Week 8 spark while keeping Tyrod Taylor in the mix, via Susanna Weir of the New York Jets. Either way, Wilson’s route craft and yards-after-catch juice give this new-look group a real chain-mover against a Cleveland defense headlined by Myles Garrett.

The matchup is a reset moment for a club that shook up the roster at the deadline and leaned into youth. New York (1-7) meets Cleveland (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with the Jets openly preaching “opportunity” after trading away headliners. In that context, getting the captain and $130 million man back on the field will make a difference.

The Jets’ own preview notes, Wilson told reporters he’s “good to go,” a welcome boost ahead of a front that ranks near the top in havoc.

From a usage standpoint, the path is clean. Expect quick-game looks, motion, and shot plays off play-action to keep Garrett honest and feed Wilson early. If Fields draws the start, his improvisation plus Wilson’s scramble-drill chemistry is the Jets’ best way to stress Cleveland’s corners.

Wilson’s return doesn’t fix everything, but it gives New York its identity piece back on a day it badly needs one.