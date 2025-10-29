Recently, the Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-6 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss at the hands of the New England Patriots. The loss featured another rough game from Dillon Gabriel, who hasn't shown much sign of improvement since taking over the starting job.

Gabriel became the starter when Joe Flacco was benched and then traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, and although he hasn't been making a ton of mistakes, he also hasn't been taking many shots down the field.

Many have been clamoring for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to get a starting opportunity after he had a strong showing during preseason, and recently, sports media personality Skip Bayless had a different idea for what Cleveland should do.

“I really hope somebody trades for Shedeur Sanders,” said Bayless, per The Arena: Gridiron on X, formerly Twitter.

“I just believe in all my heart and soul in Shedeur Sanders. He's it. He's got a Brady-esque arm, and he's as tough as they come, and deadly accurate. He was born to play this position in this league at this level. If you throw him into this fire, and it is a dumpster fire at the moment, he'll light it up,” said Bayless.

An interesting dilemma for the Browns

Article Continues Below

It's not often that an NFL team drafts two quarterbacks in the same rookie class, but that's exactly what the Cleveland Browns did with their selection of Sanders and Gabriel this past spring.

Sanders had a strong showing in his preseason stint but has yet to step onto the field for any regular season action, watching from the sidelines as Flacco and now Gabriel have run the Browns' offense into the ground.

Cleveland's latest loss came at the hands of the New England Patriots, and the fact that the Browns got blown out despite five sacks from Miles Garrett tells the whole story about their offensive woes.

The Browns will next take the field on November 9 against the New York Jets following a bye week.