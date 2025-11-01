Although not out of the woods just yet, Myles Garrett appears likely to remain with the Cleveland Browns through the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

Reports of the star edge-rusher potentially being available stem from rumors suggesting that he is unhappy with the team's 2-6 record through eight games. However, the franchise is determined to hold onto him, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic.'

“Myles Garrett is not getting traded, I'm told,” Russini tweeted. “Teams have checked in, but as one high-ranking source texted: ‘He's a Brown and will remain a Brown.'”

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 4, so Browns fans will need to wait until then to see if Garrett actually remains on the team or not. But with a contract as large as his, it would take a lot of moving parts to get any potential deal done.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns in the 2025 offseason, claiming that the team's repeated losing seasons had taken a toll on him mentally. Yet, within weeks of the request, Garrett signed a record-breaking four-year, $160 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.

The new deal keeps Garrett under contract with the Browns through the 2029 season. It includes $123.5 million guaranteed, but nothing is preventing the six-time All-Pro from potentially requesting a trade again in the near future.

Browns' Myles Garrett decision alters 2025 trade market

As is usually the case around this time of the year, the edge-rusher market is one of the most complicated ahead of the trade deadline. Garrett was arguably the biggest name potentially available, but he was never really viewed as a potential target to begin with.

However, other star pass-rushers, namely the Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, are still on the table. Even Maxx Crosby and Kayvon Thibodeaux have been brought up as long-shot dream targets, but neither appears to be going anywhere.

Within days of the deadline, the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are rumored to be on the prowl for pass-rushing help. Jaelan Phillips, Jermaine Johnson and Matthew Judon continue to be brought up as the most likely players on the move, among others.