On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-6 with an ugly road loss at the hands of the upstart New England Patriots. It was another strong game for pass rusher Myles Garrett, who had an unbelievable five sacks, but it mattered not, as Cleveland still ended up losing the game by a score of 32-13.

With all of the struggles, some have wondered whether the Browns may consider trading their best player in an attempt to accumulate some more future assets and to allow Garrett to join a team where he could actually compete.

However, the team's stance does not appear to have changed on that front.

“For those wondering if the Browns would consider trading Myles Garrett by Tuesday’s deadline, the answer is, in the words of one source, ‘No chance,'” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“People have a better chance of winning the lottery,” added Schefter's source.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns over the offseason following another frustrating season but ultimately ended up siding with the money, re-signing on a mammoth contract extension that has had some fans calling him hypocritical for visibly venting his anger with the team this year on the sidelines.

A tough year for the Browns

Meanwhile, the Browns' biggest storyline heading into this season was what the team would do about their quarterback situation. The Browns ended up starting Joe Flacco for the first chunk of the campaign before benching him and then trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Dillon Gabriel has gotten the starting nod for Cleveland, with rookie Shedeur Sanders still taking things in from the sidelines. At this point, it's unclear if the Browns will consider making another quarterback switch before the season ends or if they are content to ride things out with Gabriel despite his underwhelming performance thus far.

In any case, the Browns will next take the field on November 9 against the New York Jets after a bye this week.