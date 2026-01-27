The Cleveland Browns remain with one of the few head coach vacancies left. Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski won't be in consideration, as he pulled out of the search Monday. The search for Kevin Stefanski's replacement remains ongoing.

However, NFL insider for The Athletic Dianna Russini dropped a new update Monday.

“The Cleveland Browns are currently flying back from Los Angeles to Cleveland. Discussions are ongoing, with the expectation the group will meet tomorrow morning to make final decisions,” Russini posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russini's words help paint the picture that the Browns could be targeting someone from the Los Angeles Rams — given the L.A. revelation.

Who could become contender for Browns' job

Nate Scheelhaase is trending up for this opening.

The Browns' team website revealed Monday that the Rams' passing game coordinator conducted his second interview with Cleveland.

Article Continues Below

“He first interviewed on Jan. 16 and is the fourth candidate the Browns conducted a second-round interview with as part of their search,” said Browns team reporter Kelsey Russo via the team website.

Scheelhaase has grown as a popular candidate for this hiring cycle — with the Buffalo Bills also interested. The Pittsburgh Steelers spoke to him too — but since hired Mike McCarthy.

The 35-year-old would lead new Pro Bowl alternate Shedeur Sanders if handed the head coaching reins. He'd add to the ever-popular Sean McVay coaching tree — one that's seen Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Brandon Staley and Kevin O'Connell become head coaches.

But there's another past L.A. guy in the mix.

Cleveland completed a second interview with Anthony Lynn as well, the team revealed. Lynn previously led the Chargers from 2017 to 2020 — earning one NFL Playoffs bid in 2018. He's currently the running backs coach and run game coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are two more who interviewed twice with Cleveland.