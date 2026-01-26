The Buffalo Bills let go of Sean McDermott after yet another disappointing postseason loss. The Bills lost to the Denver Broncos, 33-30, prompting them to make a change at head coach. Now, the Bills are focusing heavily on bringing in an offensive-minded coach to revamp everything and get on the same page as Josh Allen. One candidate who could do that is Nathaniel Scheelhaase.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills have requested to interview Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for their head coaching job. Scheelhaase was interviewing in person for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, with the Bills now on deck.

It could be a battle for Scheelhaase's services now that the Bills are getting involved. If the Bills are that interested, they would be a much better landing spot because one team has Josh Allen, and the Browns do not.

The 35-year-old Scheelhaase became an assistant coach at Illinois after playing there, then left for Iowa State, where he worked his way up to offensive coordinator before spending the last two years with the Rams as a passing game specialist and this past season as the passing game coordinator.

It is worth noting that experience does not seem to be a factor for the Bills. Of the candidates they are looking at, only two have actual head-coaching experience, and they have interviewed Anthony Lynn and Brian Daboll. Lynn and Anthony Weaver are also the only coaches that Buffalo has been looking at on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bills are a Super Bowl-ready team that needs a coach who can win right away. An offensive coach who can also work with Josh Allen and keep him happy is also going to be massive, especially for them to take that next step toward a Super Bowl. That is why Joe Brady, Grant Udinski, Brian Daboll, and Davis Webb have been interviewed.

A young candidate like Scheelhaase may need a few years to adjust to the role of an NFL head coach, and a team like the Brown, where there’s an expectation of not winning right away, could provide a better environment for him with no pressure.