The Cleveland Browns have a head coach opening after firing Kevin Stefanski. A 5-12 record was not enough to keep the two-time coach of the year in Cleveland any longer. On Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski pulled out of the Browns' head coach race.

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has informed the Browns that he is removing himself from consideration for their HC position, per a source. Udinski has a new deal in place with Jacksonville that will bump his pay for next season, but the Jaguars are allowing him to continue pursuing… pic.twitter.com/6CDaggeI4a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

“Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has informed the Browns that he is removing himself from consideration for their HC position, per a source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. “Udinski has a new deal in place with Jacksonville that will bump his pay for next season, but the Jaguars are allowing him to continue pursuing the Bills’ HC job. If Udinski doesn’t get the Buffalo job, he will be back as the Jaguars’ OC.”

Udinski was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 as the assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach. He joined Liam Coen's staff as the offensive coordinator, but did not call plays. According to reports, his relationship with Sam Darnold from his Vikings season makes him a candidate in Buffalo, as Josh Allen and Darnold are friendly.

Article Continues Below

The Browns will now pivot to one of the four remaining candidates that they have interviewed, according to Schefter. “Remaining Cleveland candidates: defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, and former Ravens OC Todd Monken.”

Udinski has a bright future in the coaching circles, evidenced by his candidacy with both the Browns and the Bills. But another year learning under Coen would be great for the 30-year-old. Trevor Lawrence had a great season in his first year under Coen and Udinski, and another year in Jacksonville can improve all of their resumes.

The Browns will now move to one of their other candidates. After a few great seasons leading the defense, Jim Schwartz could stay in the building as the head coach. Or they could follow Stefanski's footsteps with an offensive mind.