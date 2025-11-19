It's finally time. Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders got a taste of NFL action last week when he had to fill in for the concussed Dillon Gabriel. Now, Gabriel has officially been ruled out for Week 12. That means that Sanders will make his first start in the NFL against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Browns plan to announce Shedeur Sanders as the starter for Sunday vs. Las Vegas, per the team. Dillon Gabriel still in protocol,” Jeremy Fowler reports. “The fifth-round pick will make his first NFL start.”

Sanders made his first regular-season appearance in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. The fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft filled in for Garbiel after the latter suffered a concussion. Sanders had a dismal showing against Baltimore, completing just four passes out of his sixteen attempts for 47 yards. He also threw one interception and failed to find the endzone. The Browns ended up losing to the Ravens 23-16.

Article Continues Below

While his first appearance was nothing short of disastrous, there's reason to believe that Sanders will have a much better showing in his first start. For one, head coach Kevin Stefenski said that Sanders didn't get any work with the Browns' first-string players before the game. As the named starter, Sanders will have a chance to be more familiar with the starters.

The Browns will also be facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the teams at the bottom of the AFC this season. They have a fearsome pass-rusher in Maxx Crosby that Sanders needs to be aware of. Aside from Crosby, though, the Raiders should be an easier defense for Sanders to take advantage of.

This will be Sanders' best chance to prove that he deserves to be an NFL starter. Can he take advantage of this golden opportunity?