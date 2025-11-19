It's been quite a time for Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. First, he made his NFL starting debut last weekend, and his home was burglarized.

All of which occurred on the same day.

On Wednesday, Sanders shared with the public what items weren't taken from him, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. It was his jewelry that was left untouched; meanwhile, over $200,000 in property was taken.

The rear door of his home was left open as three masked burglars infiltrated the residence in Granger Township, Medina County, Ohio. According to the investigation, the burglars were caught on surveillance camera.

On Sunday, Sanders finished with 47 passing yards and completed 25% of his passes. However, the Browns lost to the Ravens 23-18 and are now 2-8 on the year. On Sunday, the Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders is in the midst of a high-profile rookie season with all eyes on him. He was the unexpected 5th round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. He was coming out of another high-profile campaign at the University of Colorado, playing under his father, the legendary Deion Sanders.

Since then, he has been seen as a player with potential, but also with skepticism about what he can truly do. Either way, Sanders is caught in the glare of the spotlight.

Other big names know what Shedeur Sanders is going through

Unfortunately, other high-profile athletes who could relate to Sanders have had their homes burglarized.

In October 2024, both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes broken into and $20,000 in items stolen. Two months later, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow fell victim to the same crime.

Last October, OKC Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his home burglarized.

Other athletes, including Shannon Sharpe, Bobby Portis, Karl Anthony-Towns, Tyler Seguin, and Luka Dončić, have had their homes broken into in the last three years.