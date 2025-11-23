The Cleveland Browns are in an awkward position heading towards the end of the 2025 NFL season. Cleveland is 2-8 heading into Week 12 and looks like one of the league's worst teams. But they still have some truly superstar-level talent at important positions, including edge rusher Myles Garrett. He made NFL history after an epic performance last week, and it caught the eye of one NFL legend.

Garrett surpassed 12 sacks this season during his four-sack outing against the Ravens in Week 11. That gave Garrett six consecutive season with 12+ sacks, passing the legendary Lawrence Taylor (5) for the most in NFL history.

LT took to social media on Sunday and congratulated Garrett for his huge accomplishment.

“Ton of respect for how this dude goes about his business,” Taylor posted on social media. “He’s been doing it on another level for a long time now… there’s only so many who truly alter gameplans and keep the other side up @ night. Keep doing your thing Myles !!!!”

Garrett has been a master at generating sacks throughout his career. In fact, he only has two seasons (2017, 2019) during his NFL career where he had fewer than 12 sacks.

The 29-year-old pass rusher already has 15 sacks with seven games left to play in the regular season.

It will be exciting to see if Garrett can reach Michael Strahan's 22.5 sacks during the rest of the 2025 season.

Will Myles Garrett have any more multi-sack games for Browns this season?

Article Continues Below

If Garrett wants to break the NFL single-season sacks record, he'll need one or two more big performances.

Thankfully, the veteran edge rusher has proven that he has what it takes multiple times in 2025.

Garrett has surpassed three sacks in a game twice so far this season. The first time was in Week 8 against the Patriots when he managed five sacks in a 32-13 loss. He followed that up with four sacks against the Ravens last week.

Since Garrett only needs seven-and-a-half sacks to tie Strahan, he should only need one more big game to get within striking distance.

Perhaps he will make up some of that ground in Week 12.

Browns at Raiders kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.