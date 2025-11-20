The Cleveland Browns made a significant move to stabilize their defensive front by signing defensive end Alex Wright to a three-year contract worth thirty-three million dollars. The deal includes 21 million dollars in guaranteed money, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O Dare, who confirmed the agreement to ESPN. The extension keeps one of Cleveland’s most promising young defenders in place as the franchise attempts to build long-term continuity on a Browns defense that has carried the roster through a difficult season.

Wright, who is 25 years old, was set to enter unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Instead, the former third-round pick out of UAB becomes the latest player secured by general manager Andrew Berry. With this move, the Browns are attempting to strengthen their future along the defensive line. Wright has appeared in nine games this season with four starts. He has recorded three sacks, nine tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. He has also been an important presence against the run, an area that has grown into a defining strength of his game.

Was extending Alex Wright the right call for the Browns?

Article Continues Below

Cleveland has leaned heavily on its defense during a season filled with injuries and offensive inconsistency. Wright’s emergence opposite Myles Garrett has created a more stable rotation and provided an answer to a lingering question about the future of the position. The Browns have searched for a reliable long-term partner for Garrett for several years. The team believes Wright is capable of growing into that role.

The Browns have navigated limited future cap space. The signing reflects an investment in a player who has overcome injuries and shown steady growth. Wright played only four games in 2024 due to a torn triceps, but he delivered a strong return this year before suffering a quad injury two weeks ago. He is tied for seventh on the team with 23 tackles. Moreover, Wright has reclaimed his starting job after initially beginning the season behind Isaiah McGuire.

Wright has nine sacks in his career and has appeared in 46 games since being drafted in 2022. With this deal in place, Cleveland secures a key piece of its defense during his prime years. It signals confidence in his continued development under coordinator Jim Schwartz.