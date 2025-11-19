While he was playing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, rookie Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' house was robbed, and a lot of stuff was stolen.

It's being reported that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the Browns' rookie quarterback's house. According to reports, three suspects broke into Sanders' house around 6:46 pm EST.

Luckily, Sanders had surveillance cameras monitoring the home. They captured the three suspects leaving the house from “different portions.”

The robbery is still under investigation, and Sanders is the latest athlete to have their home robbed. The likes of Joe Burrow, Luka Doncic, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce's houses have also been broken into recently.

When was Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' house robbed?

Sanders' house was broken into on the evening of his first NFL action. He was playing at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland while the break-in occurred.

It was a rough Sunday for Sanders, who got his first taste of the NFL. He was thrown into the game after an injury suffered by fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The former Colorado football star only completed 25% of his passes for 47 yards. He also threw an interception. The Browns only lost by a touchdown, but it was not an easy game for Sanders.

Sanders' rookie season has not been going according to plan. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after sliding down draft boards.

He then lost the starting quarterback job to Joe Flacco, who was later traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel then took over as the team's starter, and Sanders was his backup.

Now, Sanders gets his chance. He will make his first start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hopefully, it goes better than his first snaps against the Ravens.

The Browns are 2-8 and have lost three games in a row. They will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 before playing the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.