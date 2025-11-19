The Cleveland Browns appear ready to reset their future under center, and a new 2026 NFL mock draft from ESPN analyst Matt Miller paints a dramatic picture of what that overhaul could look like. Miller projects the Browns to make a significant move with the New York Giants. In this scenario, the Browns send the Giants a package that includes two third-round picks to climb to the second overall spot and select Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

The projection signals how urgently Cleveland views its latest search for a franchise quarterback. Recent efforts have fallen short as the club cycled from Dillon Gabriel to Shedeur Sanders after Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11. However, Sanders struggled in his debut. The organization appears prepared to look ahead rather than hope for a late-season turnaround.

Moore has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects in the country. The Oregon star has completed nearly seventy-three percent of his passes for 2190 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Scouts praise his touch, poise, and ability to make difficult throws in collapsing pockets. Miller notes that those traits fit what Cleveland has long lacked at the position.

Could Dante Moore be the answer for the Browns?

Moore is still only twenty and has started just fifteen college games. Yet he has established himself as a leading Heisman contender and a potential top-three pick if he declares. His recent showing against Minnesota, in which he completed 27 of 30 passes for 306 yards, further strengthened his case. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. calls his skillset a loaded toolbox and highlights his command of the offense and calm presence.

If the Browns secure Moore, they would place him in a young offensive core that includes running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland also holds a second first-round pick from Jacksonville, which could be used on a top receiver such as USC standout Makai Lemon.

The move would mark the latest attempt to end a decades-long quarterback search. With a bold trade and one of the draft’s most talented passers available, the Browns could finally take a decisive step toward stability at the sport’s most important position.