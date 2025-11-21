Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his much-anticipated first start for the Cleveland Browns when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

It's a little poetic that Sanders will make the milestone against the Raiders. Before the NFL Draft, he did not hide his desire to play for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas, however, passed on him multiple times, and Shedeurs fell to the Browns in the fifth round.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was asked about how they will defend the 23-year-old signal-caller, who, as a reporter pointed out, tends to drop back in the pocket.

“All young quarterbacks think that's the (right) move,” said Graham with a laugh. “They all think that's the move. I've told you before, you could do that, but the monsters are back there.”

“All young quarterbacks tend to do that because in college, it's just different. (In the NFL), you got Maxx Crosby, (Devin) White, those guys. I would stay the hell away from being back there.”

"You can do that, but the monsters are back there." Raiders DC Patrick Graham on Shedeur Sanders drifting back in the pocket. pic.twitter.com/is6SMxpaEX — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 20, 2025

Are you reading this, Shedeur? Please take note.

Sanders has a big opportunity to bounce back from his mediocre performance in his season debut in Week 11. He subbed in for starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion, and went 4-of-16 for 47 yards and one interception in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was also sacked twice.

If there's one thing going for him, he is already used to the spotlight. But as for performing against elite defenders, that's an entirely different story.

It will be interesting to see how Sanders will adjust when the monsters go after him.