With matching 2-8 records, the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 12. They have pride, development, and draft position all on the line. Sure, neither club is thinking playoffs. This game, though, is loaded with intrigue. Chief among them is the play of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He will make his first NFL start for Cleveland.

Two struggling teams collide

The Browns’ offense has been wildly inconsistent behind Dillon Gabriel. With him out due to a concussion, the team turns to Sanders. He now gets a full week of preparation and a far more favorable defensive matchup. Cleveland’s elite defense is anchored by Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Myles Garrett. They will aim to keep the game within reach for their inexperienced quarterback.

The Raiders, meanwhile, also find themselves in offensive turmoil. Quarterback Geno Smith has alternated between solid outings and turnover-filled struggles. The absence of a reliable offensive line has only magnified their issues. Las Vegas continues to rely on its defense to keep games competitive. However, even that unit has shown cracks in recent weeks. With both teams jockeying for position at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, this clash could be dictated as much by conservative strategy as by on-field execution. Week 12 could hinge on which embattled quarterback simply makes fewer mistakes.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Raiders and the Browns in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.

Shedeur Sanders outplays Geno Smith

The Browns begin a new chapter as Sanders takes over under center. Thrust into last week’s loss to Baltimore, Sanders completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception. This time, Sanders gets a matchup against a Raiders defense ranked 23rd in EPA per play allowed. Cleveland will likely lean heavily on its rushing attack and scheming easier, high-percentage throws. This means Sanders should give them functional offense and avoid the mistakes that doomed them a week ago.

For the Raiders, Smith’s play has been a roller coaster since the team’s bye week. He threw four touchdown passes in Week 9 but followed it with a shaky 143-yard, one-interception showing in Week 10. Protecting Smith will be a monumental task against Garrett and Cleveland’s deep defensive front. Las Vegas must rely on quick-game concepts, misdirection, and a steady run game. They need to keep Smith upright and avoid disastrous plays.

Sanders will outperform Smith here. While Sanders’ debut was rough, circumstances matter. He faced one of the NFL’s best defenses with zero preparation and played from behind. Now, he will play with far more confidence. Given the Raiders’ defensive inconsistency, Sanders will make enough plays to look like the steadier quarterback in this matchup. Sanders surpasses 200 total yards with a touchdown and fewer turnovers than Smith.

Myles Garrett dominates

Beyond the quarterback storyline, Garrett and the Browns’ defense remain the team’s backbone. They should dominate a Raiders offensive line ravaged by injuries.

Garrett has terrorized opposing offenses all season. Week 12 presents one of his most favorable matchups yet. The Raiders’ offensive line has been riddled with injuries, including to anchor left tackle Kolton Miller. No one on the roster has shown the ability to slow down elite edge rushers. Garrett thrives in these situations. Smith has been sacked 22 times this season. Garrett will bag him at least twice, force a fumble, and spend the afternoon living in the Raiders’ backfield.

‘Tank bowl' time

Yes, no franchise ever admits to tanking. That said, the stakes for the 2026 NFL Draft cannot be ignored. This game could feature ultra-conservative play-calling and unnecessary risk avoidance. Neither staff wants to lose the locker room, but both know that a loss could be franchise-altering long term. Both teams will combine for fewer than 35 points in a slow, defensive, field-position-driven contest.

Browns' special teams delivers the game-changing play

In a matchup likely decided by inches rather than fireworks, special teams could be the ultimate X-factor. Cleveland’s unit struggled in Week 11, but they have been opportunistic all season. With both offenses unlikely to sustain long drives, one special teams spark may prove decisive. We may see a a blocked punt, long return, or clutch field goal. That said, the Browns will produce a special teams touchdown or game-shifting return, swinging momentum late.

Final thought

In a low-scoring battle filled with defensive pressure and rookie quarterback volatility, the Browns’ elite defense becomes the difference. Sanders makes just enough plays, special teams adds a boost, and Garrett wreaks havoc throughout the afternoon. The Browns will ultimately survive, 17-14, as Cleveland moves to 3-8 and Las Vegas sinks deeper into draft-pick territory.

It may be downright chaotic, but Week 12 offers Cleveland a chance to build for the future. With Sanders under center and Garrett leading the charge, the Browns will seize it.