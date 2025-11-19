Recently, it was announced that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders would be making his first NFL start this week vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders got into a game for the first time last week against the Baltimore Ravens after starting quarterback and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel went down with injury, and although he didn't perform well at all, there is still some hope that that could turn around with more experience.

Now, Sanders is speaking out about his state of mind ahead of his first career start.

“I know our fans have hope… and I would be doing a disservice to myself and a disservice to the organization if I didn't feel like I am the guy. I did everything I need to. I'm doing everything I need to to prepare to be the best version of myself as possible. With the circumstances, everything's got me sped up, and that's great. I like pressure in life. I'm just excited for everything,” said Sanders, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on X, formerly Twitter.

The Browns will certainly be hoping for a slightly better performance from Sanders than what they saw on Sunday against the Ravens, in which he completed just four of his 16 pass attempts for 47 yards, and also threw an interception.

For what it's worth, Sanders did perform well in his first start of the preseason a few months ago. Overall, the Browns currently sit at 2-8, and although their playoff chances this year have in all likelihood passed them by, there is still hope that they could potentially find their quarterback of the future if Sanders is able to play well.

In any case, the Browns and Raiders are set to kick things off at 4:05 pm ET from Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.