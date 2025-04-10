Deshaun Watson will most likely be out for the entire 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles once again, and now people are wondering if he'll ever play football again. Watson was one of the most electrifying quarterbacks at a time in his career, and once he got to the Cleveland Browns, he could never recapture that success.

Though people seem to be doubting if he'll ever play again, Watson hears the noise and he's ready to prove them wrong, as he mentioned on his social media.

“Everyone is doubting me,” Watson said. “Everyone don’t believe in me, Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself. The peace that I’ve been channeling the last couple of months. I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Not only did Watson have problems on the field as far as his performance, but off the field, a large number of women came out and said that they were sexually assaulted while they were giving him massages. That's been going on for years now, and some could say that's what ultimately led him out of Houston.

Recently, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke about the trade that landed Watson on the Browns, and how they have to be held accountable for it not going the way they liked.

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole. [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable,” Haslam said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

The Browns traded three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks to the Texans for Watson, and then gave him the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history. At the time it seemed like a lot, and now looking ahead, it still looks the same, especially since Watson hasn't lived up to those expectations.