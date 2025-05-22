ESPN made an eye projection regarding the Cleveland Browns' two new quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It's a new season, but the Cleveland Browns once again have uncertainty at the sport's most important position. Deshaun Watson, who has struggled when healthy, is rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon, leaving the starting quarterback competition up for grabs. In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, other candidates for this opening include former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and former Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Gabriel and Sanders were taken in the third and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft. For the former Colorado quarterback, this was a shock as he was a projected first-round pick in most mock drafts. However, Shedeur now has a massive opportunity ahead of him, but ESPN's Mike Clay believes Gabriel will put up more numbers than his fellow rookie QB in 2025. Clay projects the following statlines for the two and gives a small description of the situation under center in Cleveland

“Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns: 1,205 yards, 5 TDs (5 starts)

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns: 925 yards, 4 TDs (4 starts)

In Cleveland, Gabriel and Sanders will compete with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Week 1 starting job. Both rookies figure to get some 2025 run because of the uncertainty surrounding Flacco and Pickett.”

Shedeur Sanders will have to be patient for his opportunity in 2025

Clay's projections are fair, as Gabriel is a very talented quarterback in his own right. The 24-year-old was spectacular for Oregon this past season, leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and Big Ten championship. Oregon was ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff before bowing out to eventual national champion Ohio State. For his efforts, Gabriel was named a First-team All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, and a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Mililani, Hawaii native was additionally picked in front of Shedeur. Therefore, unless Sanders vastly outplays Gabriel in camp, there's a good chance Dillon will get an opportunity to play first. Even though there are early indications that Sanders is performing better in camp. The Cleveland Browns are coming off a very disappointing 2024 season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski's team severely struggled on offense, particularly in the passing game. This is a potential playoff roster with more stability at quarterback.

Overall, Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett will likely get the Week 1 nod. However, Stefanski is likely to keep a short leash on either of them, especially in an ultra-competitive AFC North division. Gabriel and Sanders will likely get some opportunities in their rookie seasons, but it will likely take some time before either of them sees the field.