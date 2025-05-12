The Cleveland Browns had a very unique 2025 NFL Draft as they ended up selecting two quarterbacks that could compete for the starting job. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are both on the team now, and they are competing at rookie minicamp. Gabriel was drafted ahead of Sanders, but Sanders has been looking better during camp.

Shedeur Sanders dropping to the fifth round was the biggest storyline of the NFL Draft. It was one of the biggest slides that the sport has ever seen. He was considered a first-round lock, but there were no takers. Still, his talent is undeniable, and it has showed at minicamp.

“I'm impressed with the way Shedeur threw the ball, like it jumps off his hands and spins it,” The Athletic's Zac Jackson said. “Now, I don't think it's about how it's covered. It's more about what we've seen, right? Like this is what an NFL quarterback is supposed to look like. So in the realm of it, it's day one. It's step one.”

Zac Jackson has been at Browns rookie minicamp, and he has seen what Sanders has done so far. It's early, but Sanders is doing what he's supposed to do.

“I'll remember one thing, right? I'm watching from behind, and Tommy Reese, the new offensive coordinator, and Bill Musgrave, the new quarterbacks coach, they are never further than we are from either rookie right there,” Jackson continued. “So at one point, I kind of walked over to get a different angle. Then [Kevin] Stefanski walks over. It's Shedeur's turn.

“He calls him over. He relays something to him. Shedeur goes in the huddle, like that's what they're evaluating. Take the play call, command the huddle, get everyone lined up. It's day one. The other stuff they'll see. They know he can throw.”

Sanders is doing his job, but what about Dillon Gabriel? Gabriel was one of the best QBs in college football last year, and he was a Heisman finalist. Sanders wasn't, but he has looked better than Gabriel at camp.

“It’s not close….Shedeur Sanders,” Jackson said when he was asked about who has been better. “…They're on the field; they break the huddle from team stretch and team jog, and they both pick up the ball and throw it; it's no question.”

Shedeur Sanders slipped way down in the NFL Draft, but every person that evaluated him had him going much earlier than Dillon Gabriel. It's not a surprise to see Sanders outplaying Gabriel during rookie minicamp.