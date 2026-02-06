Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett capped off his historic season with another piece of hardware after being unanimously chosen as Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) in the NFL Honors on Thursday.

Garrett set the single-season record for most sacks with 23, providing a bright spot for the Browns' woeful campaign.

The 30-year-old defensive end was also selected as DPOY in 2023. Only this time, there was no doubt that he was the rightful winner. Even the fans had similar reactions after the announcement.

“Myles Garrett is doing his thing. No surprises here,” said @Ghatohwo.

“Not even a contest,” added @Ignition_AU.

“Of course he did,” wrote @Mrsworldwyd.

“What a shocker,” joked @JeepersCr0w.

Article Continues Below

“Built like a cheat code. Feared like a nightmare. 2x DPOY = inevitable,” posted @Amre9dra.

“Can’t hate on it this time, he deserves it,” commented @JakeZion4.

Garrett beat Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons for the annual award, even though the Browns ended with a 5-12 record.

“This doesn't start with me. This starts with great teammates, great organization, and great coaches for being able to put us in a position (to win). I'm thankful for every single one of my teammates for helping me get up here. It's not possible without them. Their blood, sweat, and tears. Everything that we went through,” said the seven-time Pro Bowler in his acceptance speech.

nothing but gratitude from the unanimous DPOY 🙌#NFLHonors on NBC, NFLN & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gKXrTdHEDQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 6, 2026

Garrett also became the first player in league history to tally five straight years with at least 14 sacks. He also led the NFL in tackles for loss with 33—the second-most in a single season, trailing only NFL legend JJ Watt's 39 in 2012.