Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested at the beginning of July on charges of domestic violence. Judkins has yet to sign his rookie contract, and there are questions about whether the Browns will offer him a contract, especially with his case still ongoing.

General manager Andrew Berry was asked at training camp if it was possible for Judkins could go unsigned, and he had a cryptic response.

“The way I would say it is I have learned in many of these off-field situations not to go too far into the future,” Berry said. “We'll deal with the day-to-day. You end up using a lot of mental energy in terms of hypotheticals and things of that nature, and rather (than that) we will focus on getting the information and then making the right decision.”

It would not be a surprise if Judkins went unsigned, especially since he is guilty of those charges. It may also be something that the league looks into if he is guilty, and they can punish him as well. As of now, it looks like the Berry and the Browns are just waiting for details to come out about the incident, and they'll make their decision from there.

Browns open up about Quinshon Judkins' arrest

A day before Berry spoke about Judkins, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts about the incident.

‘This is something I take very seriously, we take very seriously,” Stefanski said via Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot. “It's not something we want to be a part of. We want to be shining the light on the good things that our guys are doing in this community. Having said that, I know the league mandates a certain amount of education in all areas, and we decide to go above and beyond that, and we'll continue to do that.”

The Browns selected Judkins with the No. 37 pick in the NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he helped the team win the national championship in 2024. He's still one of the last two picks in the draft who hasn't signed their rookie contract, and that may be the case for some time if things don't get cleared up anytime soon.

Judkins was slated to be one of the main running backs on the team, especially with Nick Chubb gone to the Houston Texans. Investing in him with such a high pick may be a reason why they haven't completely pulled the plug on him yet.