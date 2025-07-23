The Cleveland Browns have decided to hold off on signing rookie running back Quinshon Judkins after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence earlier this month. Judkins was also not present for the first day of training camp.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the situation at camp and noted that the team takes domestic violence seriously.

‘This is something I take very seriously, we take very seriously,” Stefanski said via Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot. “It's not something we want to be a part of. We want to be shining the light on the good things that our guys are doing in this community. Having said that, I know the league mandates a certain amount of education in all areas, and we decide to go above and beyond that, and we'll continue to do that.”

The Browns selected Judkins with the No. 37 pick in the NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he helped the team win the national championship in 2024.

Judkins is one of the last picks out of this past draft who has not signed a contract yet, and it's uncertain if he ever will, depending on how this legal situation goes. Stefanski probably can't do much when it comes to the team and choosing if they'll be here, so general manager Andrew Berry will have his hands in this.

The Browns had a solid draft this year, and everybody is excited to see if the team can bounce back from last season. Of course, the one thing people will keep their eye on is Shedeur Sanders and whether he will move up the quarterback depth chart. Sanders had a solid showing during OTAs, but it's uncertain if it was enough to show that he can be the starting quarterback.

