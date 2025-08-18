The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of noise this offseason for reasons both related to the football field and outside of it. On Monday, they made another signing that made waves.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond, an undrafted free agent out of Texas, is officially signing with the Browns on a three-year deal worth just over $3 million. Bond was projected as a mid-round pick coming into the NFL Draft, but he fell all the way out of the draft entirely after allegations of sexual assault were made against him.

Criminal charges from Bond's case were recently dropped, opening the door for him to sign with any team as a free agent even as the NFL continues to look into the case. After the Browns pulled the trigger on the speedy wideout, general manager Andrew Berry released a statement clarifying why the Browns were still willing to bring Bond in, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“We've spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation,” Berry wrote. “On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.

“Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization.

“It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career.”

Bond starred at Alabama in 2023 before having a rocky season at Texas in 2024 as Matthew Golden and Gunnar Helm became the focal points of the passing game for the Longhorns. However, he has elite speed and will have a chance to compete for playing time for a Browns team that doesn't have a ton of depth at wide receiver.

The 21-year old will have to get up to speed very quickly, as the Browns have just one preseason game remaining before they get their regular season underway on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether he is ready to go in Week 1 or not, Berry and the Browns are clearly comfortable with him both on and off the field after this decision.