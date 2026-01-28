The Cleveland Browns have finally found a new head coach, as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has accepted the position. After the firing of Kevin Stefanski, it was uncertain who would want to take over the franchise, especially with the results of the last two seasons. It looks like Monken is the man for the job, and this will be his first pro coaching opportunity in his career at 59 years old.

Browns fans have been hoping that somebody can come in and turn this team around, and now they'll have to believe that Monken is the guy to do it.

There are already a few fans who are lukewarm about the hiring so far.

“I don’t know how he’ll be as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but I can say they hired the coach who would generate the least amount of excitement & hope for the future,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“One of the most robust coaching searches in league history and you settled with TODD MONKEN???” another user wrote.

With the Monken hire, the Browns reportedly want to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, which was a big obstacle for other head coach candidates, as they wanted to bring in their own staff.

“The Browns chose Monken because he was the only candidate who agreed to keep Schwartz as defensive coordinator. The Browns are not a serious organization. This is an absolute clown show. If they wanted to keep Schwartz that bad then make him the head coach!!” one fan wrote.

“The Browns really just dictated an entire 24-day coaching search solely on their 60-year old defensive coordinator,” another fan wrote.

At this point, it doesn't look like fans are too happy about the signing, and it will have to be a wait-and-see type of thing before making a true judgment.