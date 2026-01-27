The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a head coach. Cleveland looked at several candidates, and the field appears to now be narrowing. One name keeps popping up as a potential fit. That is former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, per ESPN.

Monken though is one of a few names that Cleveland is looking at closely.

“While Nate Scheelhaase and Jim Schwartz have been primary focuses of the Browns head coaching search, Todd Monken is a name still square in the mix as well. The team has closely tracked him this entire search. He previously served as the team’s OC in 2019, knows Cleveland well and is a prime candidate,” Adam Schefter posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Monken is also considered a candidate to follow his former boss John Harbaugh to the New York Giants, as that team's new offensive coordinator.

Browns hope to land a new coach soon

Article Continues Below

Cleveland is one of three AFC North teams this offseason searching for a head coach. The other two were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, who have both since filled those positions. The Browns are the final team in that division on the board looking for their next guy.

Monken has a lot of experience working as a coordinator in the NFL. He has never been an NFL head coach, but he has been a college head coach at Southern Miss. He previously worked as the Browns' offensive coordinator for the 2019 NFL season.

Monken left the NFL after that year to work under Kirby Smart at Georgia. Serving as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator, Monken helped Georgia win two college football national championships.

ESPN's Schefter went on the Pat McAfee show on Monday to voice his view that either Schwartz or Scheelhaase was likely to get the job. Time will tell who Cleveland ends up hiring.

The Browns finished the 2025 season with a 5-12 record. Cleveland missed the playoffs, and fired former head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski has since been hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.