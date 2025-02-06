The Cleveland Browns need to address the quarterback position this offseason. Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered a setback with his Achilles injury that could prevent him from starting the season healthy. His mammoth contract will make it hard to find a suitable replacement. As such, Cleveland's best hope at the position in 2025 could be Jameis Winston once again.

Winston spoke about his infamous college crab leg incident during an interview ahead of Super Bowl 59.

“I am grateful that the crab legs have provided me with so many opportunities to talk about crab legs, get crab legs thrown at me, and you know what, get free crab legs from (New York-based) Fulton Fish Market. That’s the biggest thing,” Winston said in an interview with AL.com

Winston is in New Orleans this week as a correspondent for Fox Sports Digital ahead of Super Bowl 59. He will “create video content showcasing his favorite NOLA restaurants and entertainment spots.” Basically, it is right up Winston's alley.

Winston did admit during his interview that if NIL existed during his time at Florida State, he would have gone all in on crab legs.

“That crab leg thing would have been … I would have had so many crab legs,” Winston said. “I would have been a (spokesman) for crab legs.”

Will the Browns re-sign Jameis Winston before 2025 NFL free agency?

Jameis Winston is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2025 NFL free agency period. The Browns need to seriously consider re-signing Winston as insurance at QB ahead of the offseason.

Cleveland current has Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson under contract at quarterback. Watson will start the regular season injured, which means the Browns could stand to add multiple QBs. Even if the Browns plan to use the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a QB they will still need additional bodies at the position.

Winston was a solid backup during the 2024 season. During his seven starts, Winston logged 2,121 yards with 13 TDs and 12 INTs. That is the Jameis Winston experience in a nutshell – guaranteed production, but a high risk of turnovers. The Browns don't need someone with a high ceiling as a backup. Instead, they need a proven NFL starter who can take reps ahead of a rookie if necessary early in the season.

Browns fans already enjoy Winston, as do many players in Cleveland's locker room.

Ultimately, bringing Winston back on a one-year deal is the smartest move the Browns could make this offseason.