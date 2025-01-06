After Deshaun Watson had a season-ending Achilles injury, the Cleveland Browns quarterback had more unfortunate news. He suffered a setback in his injury progression, according to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi on X.

The news comes at a troubling time for the franchise. They finished the season with a 3-14 record. Cleveland had a carousel at quarterback thanks to Watson's injury. Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe all made starts at the position.

Luckily for the Browns, they have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They might have the chance to draft a quarterback if they feel so inclined. Still, there is no timetable for Watson's return due to this setback. However, a return sooner rather than later would help their future tremendously.

Following Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's description of the quarterback uncertainty, this adds more fuel to that fire. However, there are some options for the team to go through. They have the other three quarterbacks who started. Or, they could go another couple of routes.

Will the Browns need to prepare for another quarterback after Deshaun Watson's injury setback?

At this point, it might be better to be safe than sorry. There wasn't a true plan in place this season. However, the franchise didn't expect Watson to tear his Achilles and ultimately end his season.

While Winston helped Cleveland maintain their competitiveness, they needed a legitimate starting quarterback. After Thompson-Robinson and Zappe had underwhelming performances, they might need to go another route.

Luckily, the Browns have a top pick in the NFL Draft. If they feel inclined, they could use their top pick on a quarterback. Once Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are drafted, it might be slim pickings at the position.

Also, they could sign a free-agent quarterback. While Sam Darnold will be the hottest name, he'll command a huge salary that Cleveland won't be able to match, thanks to Watson's contract.

Despite that, they might be able to offer a deal to someone like Malik Willis. Following Jordan Love's injury, the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback played some legitimate football.

His passing improved tremendously, and he was able to use his legs efficiently. He might not be the answer, but he's a legit backup option for the Browns. That's one of many options the team could go with.

No matter what, they'll need to have a backup plan in place. Watson's setback is the last bit of news that the franchise needed to hear. Still, having a plan in place could prevent another 3-14 season next year.