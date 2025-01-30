Jameis Winston briefly enjoyed a career revival with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. The veteran quarterback got an opportunity to start for the first time in two years. Despite some early success, Winston eventually regressed to his mean, turning the ball over until he got benched.

Winston landed with the Browns on a one-year deal after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. While it’s unclear who the erratic passer will suit up for in 2025, he has secured his next gig.

Winston is heading back to New Orleans to work as a correspondent for Fox Sports Digital during the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, according to Front Office Sports on X. Winston will “create video content showcasing his favorite NOLA restaurants and entertainment spots.”

This is, unquestionably, a great idea. Winston’s unpredictable play, surreal pregame speeches and propensity for self-indulgence may not always make him the best quarterback. But these qualities are perfect for a digital content creator. Turning Winston loose in New Orleans with a phone and a Wi-Fi connection is going to work. Or lead to a massive lawsuit for Fox. We’ll see.

Either way, NFL fans are excited for this project. And if they’re not, they really should be. There’s a good chance Winston’s collection of content is more entertaining than the game itself.

Jameis Winston was built for this

Winston is excited, posting simply, “See y’all in NOLA!” along with a praying emoji, which is the most appropriate use of an emoji imaginable. We should all be praying for Winston – praying that nothing derails this delightfully mad undertaking and praying that Fox doesn’t step in and censor the heck out of the content. We should all get to enjoy unfiltered Winston mayhem streamed directly from his brain into our feeds.

If all goes well, perhaps this is the next step for Winston following a deflating 2024 campaign. After getting his chance to lead the Browns in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, Winston looked rejuvenated. He started off with a win over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 334 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cleveland was suddenly looking like a dark horse Wild Card team under Winston. And then the turnovers started. Over a four-game span, the former first-overall draft pick threw nine interceptions against six touchdowns.

One of those contests was the most Jameis Winston game to date. Facing the Denver Broncos in Week 13, Winston threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns. However, he also tossed three interceptions, two of which were returned for defensive scores. Winston put forth his very best effort to both win and lose the game. Ultimately, the Browns lost, 41-32. After a three-pick performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Winston wasn’t good this season. But he was eminently watchable. Now he’ll try his hand at something that only requires him to be watchable. No worrying about coverages or protections or game plans. If this turns out to be even half as good as it sounds, we’ll all be eating a W during Super Bowl week.