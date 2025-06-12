Kenny Pickett had some high remarks to share about Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during training camp.

Pickett joined the Browns this offseason following a trade that saw the Philadelphia Eagles send him to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He served as Philadelphia's backup for the 2024 season as they won Super Bowl 59, making five appearances as he completed 25 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering a new chapter of his career, Pickett has enjoyed the chemistry he is having with Stefanski, per BrownsZone. When it comes to maximizing his skillset in a certain system, the quarterback believes he found the right place.

“Everything I expected coming into it, he’s probably exceeded that,” Pickett said. “Just the knowledge of his system that he’s been in for a long time and how he understands quarterback play and what it’s like to be back there and the clock that we’re on and what we have to do to be successful. So it’s been awesome and he sits in every quarterback meeting and he’s part of all those conversations. So it’s been awesome.”

What lies ahead for Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Article Continues Below

It's a great sign for Kenny Pickett to get along with Kevin Stefanski as one of the Browns' quarterbacks.

Pickett has already experienced what it was like being a starter and Super Bowl winner. Now, he wishes to take the next step in his game as he competes for the Browns' starting job at quarterback.

Cleveland has multiple quarterbacks on their squad at the moment. Deshaun Watson continues to recover from a torn Achilles, as he'll be rehabbing throughout the 2025 campaign. In the meantime, Pickett, Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will make their respective cases to lead at center.

The Browns look to return to playoff contention after a disappointing season last year. They finished 3-14, being at the bottom of the AFC North Division.