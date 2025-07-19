Flag football has surged in popularity since it was confirmed to make its debut in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Since then, opinions on the sport have varied, but Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski firmly supports its growth.

With the Ohio High School Athletic Association approving girls' flag football as a varsity sport for the 2025-2026 academic year, Stefanski voiced his approval for the move. The Browns played a big role in the sanctioning of the sport, a process that began in 2022.

“[Flag football is] fast, it's really fun, it's safe [and] you get to see their athleticism put on display,” Stefanski said, via ESPN. “I think it's going to be growing even more because it's so fun to play. This is a great first step. It's more than deserving for these girls to play for their high schools and have it sanctioned as a varsity sport. It's just going to keep growing, especially with the Olympics around the corner.”

Stefanski's comments came at the 2025 NFL Flag Championships at Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The annual three-day event crowns the national champions in the NFL-run youth leagues and is streamed live on ESPN, NFL Network and Disney Channel.

The NFL Flag Championships essentially wrap up Stefanski's summer vacation. The Browns report to training camp beginning on July 25, where their four-man quarterback competition resumes. Cleveland has yet to reveal anything from its compelling offseason battle, with virtually every report suggesting a different claim.

Browns, Kevin Stefanski's role in growing flag football popularity

Over the last 10 years, football has received progressive criticism for its head injury risk, particularly to young athletes. The game is too popular to ever go away, making flag football a potentially lucrative avenue.

With the 2028 Summer Olympics still a few years away, allowing high school athletes to compete in flag football on a competitive level provides more athletes with a potential path. The NFL remains undecided on allowing its players to participate in the Olympics, potentially creating even more opportunities for others.