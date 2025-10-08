The Cleveland Browns are shaking up their QB room once again. Just a weke after benching Joe Flacco and promoting Dillon Gabriel as the starter, the Browns have traded the former. Cleveland sent the veteran quarterback to the Cincinnati Bengals for a draft pick.

Another effect of the trade is that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been promoted as the backup to Gabriel. There's already been a debate as to which of the two quarterbacks should be the Browns' starter. When asked about it, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a non-commital answer about the quarterback situation in Cleveland.

“Still working through all roster type things…with young players, I'm always mindful of their development,” Stefanski said, per Zac Jackson. “Let the week play out and make a decision later on.”

Stefanski also commented on the Flacco trade. The Browns coach said it was the Bengals who reached out to them about a trade, and that it all happened quickly.

Gabriel was the starter for the Browns during their game in London last week. The rookie quarterback was serviceable, at least: he completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, Gabriel kept the ball out of harm's way, not throwing an interception and getting sacked just once.

That performance was almost enough to knock out the Vikings out in their matchup. A strong performance from rookie RB Quinshon Judkins (110 yards on 23 carries) kept them in the game against Carson Wentz and co. Unfortunately, their efforts came up just short, as a late touchdown grab from Jordan Addison snatched up the win for Minnesota.

The Browns are now focusing their attention on their division rivals. They will be travelling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 6. Gabriel seems to still be the starter moving forward, but the Browns' QB situation will be monitored moving forward.