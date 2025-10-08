The Cleveland Browns made one of the rarest moves in NFL history, trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. The deal not only crossed divisional lines but also reset Cleveland’s quarterback picture, accelerating the team’s plans for rookie Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns sent Flacco and a sixth-round pick to Cincinnati in exchange for a fifth-rounder. The trade ended Flacco’s short-lived second stint with Cleveland after he started the team’s first four games of the season. For the Bengals, the move provided an immediate replacement for injured star Joe Burrow. For the Browns, it paved the way to focus fully on developing their two rookie quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.

With Flacco gone, Gabriel retains the starting role while Sanders moves into the primary backup spot. Sanders, a fifth-round pick out of Colorado, has been one of the most scrutinized rookies in recent memory. Now one step away from the field, his development becomes a focal point for the organization.

Shedeur Sanders moves up the Browns' depth chart

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Cleveland intends to give Sanders playing time before the season ends, noting that the franchise does not view itself as a playoff contender this year. The Browns’ plan mirrors their approach with Gabriel, who recently earned first-team reps before being named the starter.

"He's got to get on the field. I think that's part of the plan."@MikeGarafolo fully expects Shedeur Sanders to get to play this season for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/vYqOrIuqY1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 8, 2025

Sanders’ promotion does not guarantee immediate action, but it brings added intrigue to Cleveland’s quarterback situation. One Gabriel injury or poor outing could thrust Sanders into the spotlight, intensifying the public conversation around his readiness.

The Browns are 1-4 and hold two first-round picks in 2026, including Jacksonville’s. Team owner Jimmy Haslam has emphasized the importance of evaluating both Gabriel and Sanders before that draft, suggesting this season serves as a live audition.

For head coach Kevin Stefanski, managing the young quarterback room now becomes one of the defining tasks of the year. Sanders has been given a rare opportunity, moving from fourth-string in August to one play away from taking an NFL snap.

Whether he can seize that moment could shape Cleveland’s long-term future at the league’s most important position.