Whoever the Cleveland Browns' next head coach will be, it is not going to be Mike McDaniel.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach has reportedly taken his name out of contention for the Browns' top coaching job, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

“Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday, per sources. McDaniel — who is still a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders HC vacancies — is interviewing for the Chargers offensive coordinator job today. He has multiple OC offers and could have a new home soon,” Pelissero wrote via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 42-year-old McDaniel was supposed to have a face-to-face meeting with general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns on Wednesday, but that is certainly not on the schedule anymore, now that the free agent coach has decided not to pursue a job with the AFC North franchise after his exit from Miami.

In four seasons with the Dolphins, McDaniel won 35 games against 33 losses for a 51.5 percent win rate.

The Browns are looking for a new man to lead the team from the sidelines after firing Kevin Stefanski following the 2025 NFL regular season. Stefanski has since been hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

McDaniel had a stint before with the Browns, as he was the team's wide receivers coach in 2014, under then-head coach Mike Pettine.

As things stand, it looks like there will not be a Cleveland comeback for McDaniel.