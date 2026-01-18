The Cleveland Browns are expanding their coaching search by exploring both seasoned leaders and rising young innovators. While John Harbaugh was a high-profile name in the mix, his reported demands for total roster authority and a massive assistant budget would require a significant organizational shift. In a move to evaluate fresh talent, the Browns have requested an interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

At just 30 years old, Udinski is viewed as a rapidly rising star in the coaching ranks. His inclusion in this cycle reflects a desire to revitalize an offense that is considered a major area for improvement heading into the 2026 season.

And as noticed by Tom Pelissero on X, former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview in-person Wednesday for the Browns head coaching job, per a source. This is another busy week for McDaniel, who will interview for the Raiders’ HC job Monday in Miami and the Chargers OC job Tuesday in L.A. This hectic schedule highlights McDaniel’s status as a top target for teams seeking to overhaul their offensive identity during this hiring cycle.

With the defense anchored by Myles Garrett, the Browns are prioritizing an offensive overhaul after moving on from Kevin Stefanski. Mike McDaniel is a highly regarded offensive mind who previously helped Tua Tagovailoa lead the league in several passing categories.

His experience in developing quarterbacks could be vital for a locker room that may feature Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel next season. Although his tenure in Miami ended with questions regarding team discipline, McDaniel remains a coveted candidate for his innovative play-calling and his history of leading a franchise to consecutive playoff appearances.

Strategic decisions in the coming days will define the future of the organization. The goal for Cleveland is to find a leader who can install a new culture while maximizing the talent already on the roster. Whether they choose a young innovator like Udinski or a proven developer like McDaniel, the Browns are moving quickly to secure a candidate who can bring the team back to the postseason.

The next few interviews will be decisive as the front office looks to land a reputable culture-changer who can provide the strong presence needed to lead the franchise forward in 2026.