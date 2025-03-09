The Cleveland Browns finally got deal done with star pass rusher Myles Garrett on Sunday morning. After a trade request and a long standoff between the two sides, the Browns made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year extension that will pay him about $40 million per year.

This deal came out of nowhere, as Garrett seemed to be dug in with his wish to be traded out of Cleveland. Earlier in the week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam even refused to meet with Garrett. Now, the two sides are extending their partnership for the remainder of the decade.

After the deal got done, Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn talked about how the deal came together so quickly according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“[Browns general manager] Andrew Berry and I spent the last 36 hours getting the deal done, basically,” Lynn said. “Myles had a change of heart and he’s excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio.

“When he made that decision, he said ‘I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team.' And I said ‘alright, we have 24 hours to get this done' and we did it.”

Garrett's return will bolster a Browns defense that will likely have to carry the team once again next season given the state of the offense. The defense has shown that it can play at a very high level and was a massive reason why the Browns made the playoffs in 2023.

Given the number and the magnitude of the contract, this may seem like a bad investment for a Browns team that is far away from competing for a championship. However, the Browns are still trying to keep one side of the ball competitive while the offense works through the Deshaun Watson situation and tries to find a new quarterback before next season.

Garrett is also arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL, so it's fitting that he would get a contract this big. He has put together five consecutive All-Pro seasons and has reached double-digit sacks in every full season that he has played, so this is still a worthwhile move for Cleveland.